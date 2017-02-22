Marine Corps welcomes Michigan educators to boot camp with a scream

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. - It was quite the wakeup call for some West Michigan teachers as they were welcomed to Marine base Parris Island by a drill sergeant screaming, “Get off my bus!”

Little did these educators know, their five-day trip down to the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot would be a true hands-on experience.

“They made me do pushups,” said Suzzanne Miller, an English teacher at Lakeshore High School in Stevensville. “I don’t do pushups.”

With mornings starting at 6 a.m. and days extending well into the night, these teachers were shown the ins and outs of the Marine Corps that spanned from physical fitness test, weapons training and education workshops.

“Prior to go through this experience I knew Marines were tough guys, tough girls,” Miller said. “But I didn’t know the extent in what they had to go through just to become a Marine.”

The educators workshop gives teachers, coaches and student advisors from across the United States a chance to explore what a day in the life of a Marine looks like.

“I am greatly appreciative for the training aspect,” said Jamar Ragland, a college advisor at Muskegon High School. “Because I know that they’re well prepared when they deploy.”

Travel and lodging is provided by the Corps. All it asks for in return, is that the educators share with their students a more extensive overview of the jobs and tasks potential recruits would experience.

“We are looking for the exceptionally qualified young man or woman who is driven and wants to succeed,” said Captain Oliver David.

In some cases, these trips down to MCRD have opened up a dialogue between schools that once did not allow recruiters inside of its halls.

*The Marine Corps also provided travel and lodging for the WZZM 13 crew.

