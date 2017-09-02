Michigan man provides flag for veteran killed in car crash

Man holding folded American flag, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, MICH. (AP) - A Michigan man whose house is next to the site of a fatal motorcycle crash has provided a flag to honor a veteran killed in that crash.

Joshua VanBelzen, 26, was leaving a veterans' motorcycle gathering in Cambridge Township on Aug. 26 when he failed to make a curve in the road and struck oncoming traffic. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The bend in the road is outside the home of James McCarter, who is also a veteran and heard the crash impact from his house.

When he discovered VanBelzen was a veteran, McCarter removed the American flag hanging in front of his house and brought it to the victim's loved ones.

VanBelzen completed a tour in Afghanistan with the Army.

