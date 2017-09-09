Retired US Coast Guard jet displayed in northern Michigan

The United State Coast Guard HU-25 Falcon aircraft. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo)

TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. (AP) - A retired U.S. Coast Guard jet has been placed on display to commemorate a northern Michigan city's Coast Guard City USA designation.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports former Air Station Traverse City Cmdr. Joe Buzzella sought approval to install a HU-25 Falcon for display. This month, after nearly six years since the initial push, Falcon 2135 was unveiled as one of five on display nationwide.

The jet can be seen by those going to and from Cherry Capital Airport and Air Station Traverse City.

The planes were used during searches, rescues and surveillance. Air Station Traverse City had three during part of the 1980s. Cmdr. Nathan Coulter says other planes in the Falcon fleet were either scrapped for parts or rededicated as research jets for NASA.

