Volunteers working to help local veterans during Day of Caring on the Lakeshore

More than 300 volunteers came together to help Muskegon-area veterans around their homes on Friday, Sept. 8. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Hundreds of volunteers came together on Friday in an effort to help local veterans during 2017 Operation United Day of Caring on the Lakeshore.

More than 300 people helped cleaned up yards, painted fences and performed various other home improvement tasks for 15 Muskegon-area veterans and military members on Friday, Sept. 8.

The Day of Caring on the Lakeshore also kicks off a fundraising campaign for the United Way of the Lakeshore which helps children and families in the area. Volunteers packed in-home energy saving kits from DTE Energy and donated school supplies.

We caught up with one servicemember who was so appreciative of the help he received on Friday morning.

"I joined the Army to help people as well," said Carl Sonkowsky. "To see everybody coming out here helping and supporting their community and making their community a bigger better place -- it is just wonderful to see."

