World War II bomber in Sparta this weekend

SPARTA, MICH. - A piece of World War II history is in Sparta this weekend.

The World War II Yankee American B-25 Bomber is in Sparta for the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 704's "Fly In" at the Paul C. Miller Airport on Saturday, Aug 12.

The bomber, built in 1943, is a B-25 and often called B-25 Mitchell's, which is named after Major General William Mitchell, a pioneer of U.S. military aviation.

A pilot of the bomber shared some pretty amazing details about the WW2 Yankee American B-25, such as it served time in the Mediterranean and flew off the island of Corsica -- it did bombing runs into Italy.

This particular bomber was about of the 57 Bomb Wing.

If the bomber itself doesn't draw you in, there will also be a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. on Saturday. But we're told you'll want to get to the annual breakfast early, since organizers say the breakfast has attracted hundreds in the past.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

