Oprah spotted shopping in Grand Rapids

A photo, posted by Leigh's in Grand Rapids, of Oprah in the store shopping on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Photo: Courtesy of Leigh's / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Oprah was spotted in Grand Rapids Saturday for the second time this week while she shopping for clothes.

She stopped at Leigh's, a clothing store on Breton Road in Grand Rapids on Saturday to do some shopping.

According to a photo shared by the store, Oprah left with a bag and a smile.

Earlier this week, Oprah was spotted downtown interviewing Justin Amash. Neither of the two have released any information about the meeting or what it may be for on social media.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV