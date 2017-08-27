Oprah spotted shopping in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Oprah was spotted in Grand Rapids Saturday for the second time this week while she shopping for clothes.
She stopped at Leigh's, a clothing store on Breton Road in Grand Rapids on Saturday to do some shopping.
According to a photo shared by the store, Oprah left with a bag and a smile.
Earlier this week, Oprah was spotted downtown interviewing Justin Amash. Neither of the two have released any information about the meeting or what it may be for on social media.
