Portion of I-94 renamed for Comstock Twp. Fire Chief Ed Switalski

LANSING, MICH. - Governor Rick Snyder is honoring a Comstock Township fire chief with a highway memorial.

A portion of I-94 in Kalamazoo County will be named in honor of Fire Chief Ed Switalski. Snyder signed the legislation on Feb. 14.

Fire Chief Switalski was hit and killed by a vehicle while responding to an accident in June 2017. The man who hit him, Brandon Clevenger of Battle Creek, was sentenced to 3½ to 15 years in prison.

“Michigan’s first responders put their lives on the line daily to help ensure the safety of all Michiganders, and Fire Chief Switalski made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” Snyder said. “On behalf of all Michiganders, it’s an honor to recognize his bravery and service by naming this stretch of highway in his memory.”

Senate Bill 543, sponsored by state Sen. Margaret O’Brien, names a portion of I-94 as the “Chief Ed Switalski Memorial Highway." The portion of highway on I-94 is in Kalamazoo County beginning at exit 80 and ending at mile marker 86. It is now Public Act 19 of 2018.

