Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Abby!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Meet Abby!

She's an 8 year old Terrier mix, weighing about 44 lbs. According to the Humane Society of West Michigan, Abby is a sweet girl who loves belly rubs, squeaky toys and being around people. Due to being an older girl, she may do better with older/respectful children. Abby would rather co-exist around a dog, rather than play. She would do best with dogs that aren't too energetic.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, HopCat is celebrating their 10th Anniversary. They will be doing a Crack Fry Eating Competition at 3pm. There's a $5 entry fee that will be matched by HopCat with all proceeds being donated to Humane Society of West Michigan. Contestants must sign up in advance, either by email, by phone, or in person by 2:30 p.m. (30 minutes before event).

January is also Train Your Dog Month! Whether you’re working on house training a new puppy, want to brush up on some tricks, or want to work towards passing the AKC's Canine Good Citizen evaluation, the Humane Society of West Michigan has a class for your dog! For more information on how to sign up, please visit www.hswestmi.org.

