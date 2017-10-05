Adopt-a-pet: Meet Storm!

(Photo: Nicolas, Emma)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - WZZM 13 would like to introduce you to this week's adopt-a-pet. This is Storm!

According to Pound Buddies of Muskegon, he's very friendly and loves kids. He has a moderate energy, very playful and has been neutered.

For information about Storm or other animals up for adoption call Pound Buddies of Muskegon at (231) 724-6500.

