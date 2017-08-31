Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Windsor!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This week's Humane Society of West Michigan adopt-a-pet is Windsor, a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier. Windsor is very sweet, loves hugs and is very calm for a young pup.

Six West Michigan area Chipotle stores will be donating 50 percent of sales to HSWM on Thursday, Aug. 31, when customers mention that they are there to support Humane Society of West Michigan.

There are Chipotle locations, on Kalamazoo in Grand Rapids, on 28th Street in Kentwood and on 44th Street in Grandville.

There are also Chipotle locations in Holland, Portage, and Kalamazoo that will be participating in this fundraiser for HSWM.

To learn more about pets up for adoption through the Humane Society of West Michigan, just visit their website.

