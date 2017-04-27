This week's Adopt-A-Pet: Minka. (Photo: Emma Nicolas, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Minka!

She's a 2 year old Chinese Shar-pei mix.

Minka is very sweet and loves bacon treats.

If you're interested in Minka or any other animals up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan's website, call them at 616-453-8900 or come in Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The HSWM is located at 3077 Wilson Drive NW in Grand Rapids.

