Adopt-A-Pet: Alan

(Photo: Pound Buddies)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Alan!

He is a 5-year-old Terrier mix.

Staff at Pound Buddies of Muskegon say he is quiet and doesn't like to be alone.

Alan would make a great lap dog.

If you would like more information about Alan or other pets up for adoption, visit Pound Buddies' website, call 231-724-6500 or come in Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pound Buddies is located at 1300 East Keating Ave. in Muskegon.

(© 2017 WZZM)