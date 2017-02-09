WZZM
Adopt-A-Pet: Alan

Kayla Fortney, WZZM 12:59 PM. EST February 09, 2017

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Alan!

He is a 5-year-old Terrier mix.

Staff at Pound Buddies of Muskegon say he is quiet and doesn't like to be alone.

Alan would make a great lap dog.

If you would like more information about Alan or other pets up for adoption, visit Pound Buddies' website, call 231-724-6500 or come in Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pound Buddies is located at 1300 East Keating Ave. in Muskegon.

