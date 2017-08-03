Adopt-A-Pet: Aurora

Aurora is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire-mix up for adoption through the Humane Society of West Michigan. (Photo: Humane Society of West Michigan)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Aurora!

She is a 1-year-old, beautiful brindle American Staffordshire-mix up for adoption through the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Aurora does great with kids and is house trained. She would do best as the only dog in a home. She knows several commands and loves treats!

Most of all, she loves to snuggle up on her bed and receive pets.

If you're interested in Aurora or any other animals up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan's website, call them at 616-453-8900 or come in Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HSWM is located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW in Grand Rapids.

