Adopt-A-Pet: Bear

Bear is a 2-month-old American Staffordshire mix up for adoption through the Humane Society of West Michigan. (Photo: HSWM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Bear!

He is a 2-month-old American Staffordshire mix.

If you're interested in Bear or any other animals up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan's website, call them at 616-453-8900 or come in Tuesday-Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HSWM is located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW in Grand Rapids.

