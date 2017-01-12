Adopt-A-Pet: Bubba

(Photo: Pound Buddies)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Bubba!

He's a 10-month-old Labrador Retriever-mix who loves to cuddle and play with other dogs.

Volunteers at Pound Buddies of Muskegon say Bubba has lots of energy and would do well with kids and other dogs.

If you would like more information about Bubba or other pets up for adoption, visit Pound Buddies' website, call (231)724-6500 or come in Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pound Buddies is located at 1300 East Keating Ave. in Muskegon.

