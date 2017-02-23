Adopt-A-Pet: Chico

Chico is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier up for adoption through Pound Buddies of Muskegon. (Photo: Pound Buddies)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Chico!

He is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier.

Staff at Pound Buddies of Muskegon say he is even more studly in person than he is in photographs!

Chico likes giving awkward little kisses, being snuggled and staying warm. He keeps his kennel clean and loves curling up on his fleece blanket for long naps.

He is kid-friendly but would do best in a family where he doesn't have to fight for attention with any other dogs. He just wants to be the main recipient of all your love and affection!

If you would like more information about Chico or other pets up for adoption, visit Pound Buddies' website, call 231-724-6500 or come in Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pound Buddies is located at 1300 East Keating Ave. in Muskegon.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

