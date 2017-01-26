Adopt-A-Pet: Cyrus

Cyrus is a young, happy-go-lucky, high-energy 1 year old Labrador Retriever/Terrier mix. (Photo: Pound Buddies)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Cyrus!

He is a young, happy-go-lucky, high-energy 1 year old Labrador Retriever/Terrier mix.

Staff at Pound Buddies of Muskegon say he would do best in an active family with mature children. While he could still use some basic training, Cyrus is clean in his kennel and very well-behaved.

Cyrus currently weighs around 40 pounds.

If you would like more information about Cyrus or other pets up for adoption, visit Pound Buddies' website, call 231-724-6500 or come in Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pound Buddies is located at 1300 East Keating Ave. in Muskegon.

