Adopt-A-Pet: Essex

Essex is an 8-year-old mixed breed male dog up for adoption through Pound Buddies of Muskegon. (Photo: Pound Buddies)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Essex!

He is about 8 years old and is a mixed breed. He qualifies for a discounted senior dog price, but once you meet him, you'll see he is priceless.

Staff at Pound Buddies say he rides wonderfully in the car and absolutely loves toy balls and fast-food hamburgers. He also knows basic commands like sit, shake and lay down -- and loves to snuggle!

Essex keeps his kennel very clean and is friendly with dogs of any size.

If you would like more information about Essex -- or other pets up for adoption -- visit Pound Buddies' website, call 231-724-6500 or come in Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pound Buddies is located at 1300 East Keating Ave. in Muskegon.

