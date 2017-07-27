Adopt-A-Pet: Gunner

Gunner is a 3-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix up for adoption through Pound Buddies of Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Gunner!

He is a 3-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix.

Staff at Pound Buddies say Gunner is one laid back dog. He is around 60 pounds and is good with other dogs and cats.

If you would like more information about Gunner -- or other pets up for adoption -- visit Pound Buddies' website, call 231-724-6500 or come in Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pound Buddies is located at 1300 East Keating Ave. in Muskegon.

