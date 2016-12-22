Adopt-a-Pet: Hogan

WZZM
April Stevens , WZZM 2:13 PM. EST December 22, 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Hogan!

Hogan is one and a half years old and German Shepard mix.

He's very mild-mannered and loveable. 

If you're interested in Hogan or any other animals up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan's website, call them at 616-453-8900 or come in Tuesday-Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HSWM is located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW in Grand Rapids.

