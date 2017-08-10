Adopt-A-Pet: Josie

Josie is a Shepherd/Husky mix up for adoption through Pound Buddies of Muskegon. (Photo: Pound Buddies)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Josie!

She is a Shepherd/Husky-mix up for adoption through Pound Buddies of Muskegon.

Staff there say Josie is great with other dogs and loves belly rubs! She has the perfect energy level and is very lovable.

If you would like more information about Josie -- or other pets up for adoption -- visit Pound Buddies' website, call 231-724-6500 or come in Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pound Buddies is located at 1300 East Keating Ave. in Muskegon.

