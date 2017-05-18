Adopt-A-Pet: Lyle

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Lyle!

He is an adult American Staffordshire Terrier.

Staff at Pound Buddies of Muskegon say he is full of personality:

He is always excited to meet new people and will have a big contagious smile on his face every time he greets you. Lyle is dog-friendly and would pair best with a high-energy play pal that could match his rambunctious play style. He would prefer a household without any small animals or young kids. Lyle is also very clean in his kennel and would transition into a home environment with ease.

If you would like more information about Lyle or other pets up for adoption, visit Pound Buddies' website, call 231-724-6500 or come in Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pound Buddies is located at 1300 East Keating Ave. in Muskegon.

