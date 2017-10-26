Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Marie Catrib!

Marie Catrib, this week's adoptable furry friend at the Humane Society of West Michigan. (Photo: Courtesy of HSWM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This week's adoptable furry friend is named Marie Catrib.

She is a 2-month-old domestic short-haired mix who is completely white. She is spayed but still has her claws.

She is small, but sweet.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is also having an event this weekend. Trudy Jeffers from HSWM came to tell us all about it.

If you're interested in Marie Catrib or any other animals up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan's website, call them at 616-453-8900 or come in Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HSWM is located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW in Grand Rapids.

