Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Princess

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This week's Adopt-a-pet features Princess.

She's an American Eskimo. According to Pound Buddies of Muskegon, Princess is very quiet and lovable.

We're not sure of her exact age but Pound Buddies of Muskegon says she a couple of years old.

For information about Princess or other animals up for adoption call Pound Buddies of Muskegon at (231) 724-6500 or visit their website, poundbuddies.org.

