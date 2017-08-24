Adopt-A-Pet: Patch

Patch is a 5- to 7-year-old Shih Tzu up for adoption through Pound Buddies of Muskegon. (Photo: Pound Buddies)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Patch!

He is a Shih Tzu up for adoption through Pound Buddies of Muskegon.

Staff there say Patch is fun loving and a great companion dog. He is between 5 and 7 years old and is quiet and calm.

If you would like more information about Patch -- or other pets up for adoption -- visit Pound Buddies' website, call 231-724-6500 or come in Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pound Buddies is located at 1300 East Keating Ave. in Muskegon.

