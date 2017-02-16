Adopt-A-Pet: Pixie

Pixie is a 3½ -year-old Beagle-mix up for adoption through the Humane Society of West Michigan. (Photo: HSWM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Pixie!

She is a 3½ -year-old Beagle-mix.

Pixie is very loveable and loves to interact with people and other animals.

If you're interested in Pixie or any other animals up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan's website, call them at (616)453-8900 or come in Tuesday-Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HSWM is located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW in Grand Rapids.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

(© 2017 WZZM)