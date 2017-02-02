Adopt-a-Pet: Tilly

Tilly is a 3-month-old Terrier/Retriever mix up for adoption through the Humane Society of West Michigan. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This week's adopt-a-pet is Tilly!

Tilly is a 3-month-old Terrier/Retriever mix.

She's very sweet and has a calm demeanor.

If you're interested in Tilly or any other animals up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan's website, call them at (616)453-8900 or come in Tuesday-Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HSWM is located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW in Grand Rapids.

