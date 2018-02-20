Consider pet adoption this National Love Your Pet Day

Harmony (left), Hank (center) and Chupey are all rescue dogs. Harmony and Hank were adopted from Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue in Grand Rapids and Chupey was adopted from Pound Buddies in Muskegon. (Photo: WZZM)

Who doesn't love to share photos of their furry friends on #NationalLoveYourPetDay?! We know West Michigan does, because we've been inundated with photos on our Facebook page all day long (and we're LOVING it!).

But, what about the pets that are still waiting to find their forever homes? This holiday, consider a rescue animal to adopt and love.

Here are five reasons to adopt from The Humane Society of the United States:

You'll help more than just one animal. You’ll get a healthy pet. You’ll save money. You’ll have bragging rights. You won’t be supporting puppy mills.

West Michigan is full of animal shelters and rescue organizations. To name a few:

New dogs are constantly being brought in to these locations who need homes. There is only so much space at the shelters and only so many volunteers available to foster.

Hank (blinky on the left) and Harmony were both adopted from Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo: WZZM)

When you make the decision to adopt, you're changing a homeless animal's whole world -- and getting a new best friend out of the deal. What could be better than that?

Author's note: No, unfortunately Harmony, Hank and Chupey are not up for adoption. I know they're the cutest bunch you've ever seen, but they live very happily with members of the Fortney family.

