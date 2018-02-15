Find 'Some Bunny to Love' at adoption, pet appreciation event

Photo of a little girl in pink clothes hugging a rabbit, stock image. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Before we tell you about a fun event coming up, we want to introduce you to Coco!

She is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire and retriever-mix. Coco weighs around 60 pounds. She is a very sweet girl who takes some time to get to know a new person -- but, once she does, you'll be her new best friend.

Coco would love a respectful household that allows her space when she needs it. Because of this, she may do better with older children. She also gets along well with other dogs.

Now to the fun event! The "Some Bunny to Love" adoption event is being held by the Humane Society of West Michigan and West Michigan Critter Haven. The two organizations are partnering to celebrate National Rabbit Adoption Month on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HSWM.

This event will feature adoptable animals from West Michigan Critter Haven and fee-waived rabbit adoptions through HSWM.

If you already have a special bunny in your life, feel free to bring him or her out for a nail trim, light brushing and a cute picture in a photo booth!

For more information about Coco or Some Bunny to Love, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV