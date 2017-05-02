Killin' It with Katie & Kam: Cat yoga at Happy Cat Cafe

Happy Cat Yoga hopes to open sometime this summer. Until then, they'll host events to raise awareness and money, like cat yoga.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Happy Cat Cafe is putting the cat in downward dog.

The cafe is bringing a trend that started in Asia to West Michigan. Hoping to open completely this summer, the owners are putting on events to raise awareness and money, such as cat yoga.

"We thought it would be great to mix yoga with cats," said Owner, Kati Palmurkar. "Not only is yoga great for stress relief, but cats are too."

Every feline at Happy Cat Cafe is up for adoption. If you attend one of the yoga events and want to take one of the cats home, you can. If you decide to adopt, your yoga is free.

"Our cats are from Carol's Ferals. We foster them until they're adopted," said Palmurkar.

Palmurkar says the best thing about this yoga class is it's for everyone.

"It's for all levels," said Palmurkar. "You don't have to be perfect. It's more about having fun, moving around and playing with the cats."

