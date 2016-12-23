Animal shelter destroys 25 full-term pups as part of overcrowding policy

Maricopa County records show Liara, a brindle pit bull terrier was 61-days pregnant when medical staff spayed her and disposed of her 14-unborn full-term pups. (Photo: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control)

MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZ. - The Maricopa County animal shelter spayed two pregnant dogs this month and disposed of more than two dozen full-term unborn pups as part of a new policy to reduce overcrowding.

County officials confirmed Thursday that the pups were not removed from the birth sac and were killed from doses of anesthesia given to the mother before they could take a breath.

The chief veterinarian at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said they would have euthanized the pups even if they had shown movement because the shelter is over its capacity.

"Yes, we would have euthanized them," Dr. Valerie Moser said in an interview with The Arizona Republic. "A well-run shelter doesn't euthanize dogs for space and then allow (other dogs) to have puppies."

She said terminating unborn pups is part of a recently re-enacted shelter policy to spay pregnant dogs. The policy had been suspended more than a year ago because of public outrage over the practice.

The shelter's action sparked social-media outrage this week among animal rescue groups and county-shelter volunteers. They said that shelter officials should have been aware foster families were willing to temporarily house the animals.

"My understanding is (the shelter) has not communicated this message to their rescue partners and aren't even sending pleas to the rescue groups who may be able to save these mama dogs and puppies,” animal-rights supporter Christine Monroe said in an email to The Republic. “I've also heard that this has been going on for about a month and that this is not the first full term spay they have performed.”

Volunteers also accused shelter officials of taking deliberate steps to hide the condition of pregnant dogs from the public, referring in records to their conditions with abstract terms such as "distended abdomen."

Shelter records obtained by The Republic document separate exams this month for one of the dogs. The records note the dog had a "distended stomach," "mammary development and enlarged abdomen" and "possibly pregnant with enlarged mammaries."

The other dog's records include similar wording. On Nov. 27, an exam noted the dog's "abdomen appears to be distended and mammary development?" An exam the next day showed "the abdomen does not appear to overly distended."

Officials deny attempt to hide pregnancies

Animal Care and Control Director Mary Martin, who took over shelter operations in October, confirmed the new reporting nomenclature but denied it was being used to keep details from the public. Rather, she said, it was an attempt to prevent non-professional staff from making medical diagnoses.

"We spay pregnant animals," she said Thursday. "There was not an attempt to hide anything; it's an attempt to run a professional organization."

Martin said once doctors identify a pregnant animal, the information is recorded in the charts. She said shelter staff and volunteers who often preform initial examinations on animals are not medically trained and "are not allowed to make prognoses, diagnoses, prescribe or do surgery."

Martin initially denied knowing about the disposal of the 25 full-term pups but later acknowledged staff members had discussed the issue and that she had reviewed numerous Facebook posts about the puppies written "in the last four nights."

Martin confirmed she re-enacted the policy to spay dogs no matter how far they were into term. She said there is no cut-off date, meaning that even dogs about to deliver could be spayed and their puppies destroyed.

She said the unborn pups are not technically euthanized because they die before ever becoming conscious; they are disposed of in the birth sac, which is not opened by the medical staff.

She said they treat the pups as they would any other matter taken from the inside of a dog during surgery.

"All body parts taken from our dogs are thrown away," Martin said.

Director: Allowing births would have been cruel

She said allowing the dogs to give birth would be more cruel. She said the puppies would come to term in an overcrowded shelter, exposed to disease and other hardships.

It would be equally cruel to allow the mother to be placed in a temporary home for the purposes of nursing, only to be returned to the shelter after several weeks, Martin said. If the dogs were fostered, the county would still be required to provide medical and other support for them and their puppies.

She said many shelters have policies against allowing dogs to give birth. Disposing of the pups is not an ideal situation, and in a less crowded shelter, a different decision might be made, she said.

"In our shelter, we don't have that luxury," she said.

Martin said when she took over in October the shelter was about 30-percent over capacity. She said she has steadily reduced that number, and it currently houses about 675 dogs a day.

She said about three-quarters of the dogs are "pit-bull type dogs," which are notoriously hard to adopt. The dogs often end up being euthanized at the shelter.

"The facts are, we are currently overwhelmed with pit bulls," Martin said. "Euthanasia rooms are full of pit bulls."

Martin said one of the dogs had been sitting at the shelter for three weeks before the procedure.

Pit bulls nearly full term

Shelter records show both pregnant dogs were 2-year-old pit bulls.

Liara was 61 days into her pregnancy and had 14 full-term fetuses on Dec. 19 when she was spayed and her brood destroyed, according to shelter medical records. She was put on a "dry-up diet" the next day, records show.

Lucy, weighing 54 pounds, was 55 days into her pregnancy when she was spayed and her 11 unborn pups were destroyed Dec. 1, records show.

Dogs typically give birth around 63 days, according to the American Kennel Club and other pet websites.

County records do not list the pups on its updated euthanasia list, indicating they were not "put down" by the county but disposed of in another manner.

Moser said the pups remained in the uteruses, as per standard veterinary practice. She said the pups are killed before they become conscious and do not feel pain. If movement was detected in the uterus, the pups would have been euthanized with an injection, she said.

"It is what well-run shelters do," Moser said. "They don't add to the population problem."

History of problems

The county shelter has a long history of problems.

A 2015 investigation by The Arizona Republic found that hundreds of dogs and cats experienced traumatic and sometimes fatal complications following routine surgeries, such as spaying and neutering, since 2008.

Dogs died after their incisions came undone. They developed infections. Foreign objects were left in their bodies. Some were left untreated with serious wounds, and others were misdiagnosed.

Veterinarians operating with impunity at county shelter

The Republic's investigation found there is nothing that regulators who oversee Arizona's more than 2,000 licensed veterinarians can do about any reported problems. State law allows pet owners to treat their own animals and are not accountable to the Arizona State Veterinary Medical Examining Board. A loophole in the law treats shelters as "owners" of animals under its care.

Shelter officials said cases of botched surgeries represented about 0.05 percent of 111,000 surgeries. But the investigation found the county's numbers were flawed and the complication rate excluded thousands of animals adopted each year that might suffer medical problems later.

The shelter's former director, Rodrigo Silva, resigned in February amid controversy over a decision to euthanize a 22-year-old dog about an hour after it was brought in.

Deaths spark social-media outrage

Moser said as a doctor she does not monitor Facebook and other social-media sites to see if volunteers are interested in fostering the pregnant dogs. She said it was incumbent upon those posting pleas to notify the county if someone was willing to take the dogs.

In Facebook posts on Dec. 20, shelter volunteers and animal-rescue workers blasted the county for failing to make people aware of the dogs.

"What is making it even worse they aren't being honest that the dog is pregnant," Ashli Porto wrote on Facebook. "At least tell the damn truth ... ugh."

Pictures of Liara at the shelter were posted by a dog rescue group called BB's Honor in a Dec. 20 post, which said, '"This soon to be momma was spayed yesterday. She had 14 pups in her and was 61 days along. Anyone up for fostering her she has to be heartbroken."

