Celebrate National Love Your Pet Day!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - National Love Your Pet Day is another excuse to spoil our furry friends!

There are endless ways to celebrate. Whether it's getting them a special kind of treat, or taking them for a walk or drive -- we want to know how you celebrate your pets and show them your love!

One of Kamady Rudd's dogs, Layla, made an appearance on the morning show to help celebrate!

Tweet us at @WZZM13 and use the hashtag #BeOn13 and #NationalLoveYourPetDay so we can see how you pamper your pet!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV