'Corgis in the Park' expected to be bigger than ever

Corgi's in the Park celebrates it's third year by raising funds and awareness for Paws with a Cause.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Event organizer, Jarl Brey, saw potential in an event he witnessed in California and decided Grand Rapids needed its own 'Corgis in the Park'.

Oct. 28 marks the third annual corgi event featuring vendors, food and costume competitions. This year's event begins at 10 a.m. at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

Along with the costume contest, a baseball field will be enclosed for all the dogs, and their humans, to play. Jarl Brey wants all participants to have fun, but also wants to raise funds and awareness for Paws with a Cause.

Paws is an organization that, according to its website, "enhances the independence and quality of life for people with disabilities nationally through custom-trained Assistance Dogs."

For more information on the free event click here.

