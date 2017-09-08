Dog missing for 2 years finally reunited with family

Teddy after being grommed at Happy Tails in Muskegon, Mich. (Photo: Courtesy of Shelley Arnold)

MUKSEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - A dog who went missing July 2015 was finally found and reunited with his owner.

According to a Facebook post from a lost and found pets page in Muskegon County, the missing dog -- named Teddy -- was found Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Muskegon Heights.

Teddy was found in the rain, covered in fleas -- he was taken to get groomed at Happy Tails Pet Grooming in Muskegon.

In the comments of the Facebook post, it was revealed that he may be a dog who originally went missing two years prior.

It wasn't until Thursday evening that Teddy's owners came to see if it was actually him -- and it was!

Check out the video of the emotional reunion here.

Shelley Arnold, who helped reunite the pair and shared the video with WZZM 13, said she wanted to share the story because, "family should never give up hope!"

