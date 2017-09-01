Dogs impacted by Harvey coming to West Michigan shelter

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Muskgon area no-kill animal shelter is preparing to take in dogs including puppies from shelters along the Gulf Coast.

The Noah Project is on Airline Road in Fruitport Township.

Staff say they're not exactly sure just how many dogs will be flown to the Muskegon airport on Sunday. It could be as many as 100 dogs.

Noah Project is working to arrange space at their shelter and at other shelters around the state. Facebook friends of the shelter are dropping off supplies to help the shelter prepare for the animals.

"The kindness and the generosity of the area residents is just amazing, I think everybody wants to do something when a tragedy like this hits," said Jane McGregor, Noah Project board member.

The dogs are ones that have already been in shelters for weeks or months before hurricane Harvey hit. Pets separated during the storm will remain in the area until they can be reunited with their family.

Noah Project ready for possible arrival of dogs from Gulf Coast shelters. Some may arrive Sunday by plane. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/IVnp4J1wmJ — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) September 1, 2017

