Flea and tick season is upon us; here's how to prepare

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A mild winter and a rainy spring is the perfect combination for a pretty bad flea season.

Dr. Katie Martin of Woodland Animal Hospital says that getting in front of the issue is best. Her advice is to use topical or oral treatments routinely to prevent fleas.

It is also good to get in the habit of using a flea comb on your pets when they've been outside for a significant amount of time.

Indoor cats who live in apartment complexes can be susceptible to fleas through other tenants in the building, so no matter what -- it is always better to take some precaution.

In terms of treating your home, Martin said it is best to use an exterminator.

She also advises that over-the-counter flea treatments tend to be ineffective especially long term. If you see your pet excessively grooming or itching in their hindquarters, get them checked out by your vet as soon as possible.

