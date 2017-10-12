HSWM hosts another 'Empty the Shelters' event this weekend

This week's Adopt-A-Pet is named Lenny -- he's a 2-month-old male Basset Hound and Heeler mix.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There is a lot going on at the Humane Society of West Michigan this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 13 is Howl N' BOO, a spook-tacular kids night out at the Humane Society of West Michigan. From 9 to 9 p.m. for children as young as five and up to 12-years-old can come to the HSWM and check out some fun, freaky events.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, HSWM is participating in Empty the Shelters, where all adult animal adoption fees will be waived. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the first hour, HSWM will be accepting pre-approved applicants only.

Tips to come prepared:

Bring your leasing agreement if you rent that tells your pet policy

Bring your entire family to make sure the new member of the family is a good fit for everyone

There may be a fee for dog licensing if you live in Kent County, plus possible additional costs depending on the animal, such as heartworm treatment

This week's Adopt-A-Pet is named Lenny -- he's a 2-month-old male Basset Hound and Heeler mix.

You can find more information on the Humane of Society West Michigan website.

