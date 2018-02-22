Kent County Animal Shelter closes because of bacterial infection

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - The Kent County animal shelter will be closed Friday, Feb. 23 because a dog may have a bacterial infection.

According to the Kent County Health department a dog may be infected with Leptospirosis. The shelter will be closed for cleaning.

"It is important to note that current animal population at the shelter do not face risk of euthanasia because of this possible infection. Leptospirosis is generally well treated with antibiotics. Treatment is most effective

when started as soon as possible. " ~ Kent County Health Department

We are told that the disease is generally spread in the urine an infected animal. For more information on Leptospirosis visit here.

