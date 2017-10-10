Michigan animal shelters to offer free pet adoptions

(Photo: ThinkStock Images)

"Empty the Shelters" is back.

The day-long promotion that pays for your adoption fee at dozens of Michigan animal shelters will return Saturday thanks to the Grand Rapids-based BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The adoption fee usually averages $150 per dog and $60 per cat. You'll still be on the hook for the licensing fee, which usually costs $7-12.

BISSELL occasionally hosts "Empty the Shelters" to help clear space for new animals at participating shelters. It smashed a record with more than 1,900 cats and dogs finding new homes in October 2016.

View a list of participating shelters here. You're also advised to contact your participating shelter directly in case you need to complete an adoption application.

Contact Brian Manzullo: bmanzullo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrianManzullo.

© 2017 WZZM-TV