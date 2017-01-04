Teacher dedicates time to teaching students about their furry friends

Benny at the Humane Society of West Michigan (Photo: Kamady Rudd, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One teacher at Grand Rapids Christian High School dedicates two weeks to teaching her students all about dogs.

Becky Kissinger said as a dog owner, she felt compelled to better educate her students about how to treat and interact with their canine friends.

The exploratory class has been a part of curriculum for the past four years.

Kissinger said their tour of the Humane Society is just one of many events the students do throughout these two weeks. Others including a dog show put on for preschoolers and a visit from a law enforcement canine.

