Pet Peeves: House training your puppy

Potty training for puppy, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - House training is an essential part of integrating your new puppy into a home.

Dr. Jill Sackman, a veterinarian on the behavioral medicine service at BluePearl Veterinary Partners, explains everything you need to know about puppy house training and preventing accidents in the home.

The key to successful house training is scheduling. Because puppies are still growing and developing their organs, their bladders have minimal capacity for holding urine. A puppy’s urinary and digestive systems are not fully developed, so it is important to implement a strict food and water schedule to help prevent accidents in the home.

Make food and water available only during set times, then let your puppy outside 10-30 minutes after each time she eats or drinks. The time frame between eating a meal and needing a potty break is different for each puppy, so it is important to pay attention to your puppy’s needs through close supervision.

It’s a good idea to set a timer on your phone after giving food or water so you know exactly when to let your puppy outside. Puppies need additional potty breaks after play time because of the added stimulation to their bodies.

Establishing a bedtime routine is also an essential part of the house training schedule. A couple of hours before you go to sleep, do not allow your puppy any more water for the day. Make sure you take your puppy outside immediately before bed and then lock her inside of her crate.

By nature, dogs avoid soiling their personal space, so the confinement of a crate encourages them to hold their urine. Choose a crate that is the proper size for your puppy; if the crate is too large, your puppy could soil one corner and rest in another. Also, line the crate with an easily washable material just in case an accident occurs. Two to three times throughout the night, release your puppy from the crate and take her outside for a potty break.

For many working families, letting a puppy outside once every hour or two is simply not possible. These families should consider puppy pee pads. While these pads are not a permanent solution for house training, they can be a great tool for preventing accidents during the work day.

Scheduling potty breaks is the most important aspect of house training, but creating a training-friendly environment outdoors is also essential. It’s best to keep your puppy on a leash and lead her to a designated “potty area.” This could be a patch of grass or gravel in your back yard that your puppy associates with relieving herself.

Dogs use scent as an indicator of where to urinate, so leaving a concentration of urine in this area is a positive stimulus for your puppy. By isolating a designated potty area, you can also help teach your puppy the difference between leisure walks and “business” walks.

During the house training process – your puppy may have a few accidents. It is important to clean the soiled area with water, mild dish soap and an enzymatic cleaner. Thorough cleaning will remove the scent, and therefore, decrease the likelihood your puppy from having another accident in that area.

Don't discipline your puppy for accidents, even if you catch her in the act; scolding while she urinates in the house can cause scary associations for your puppy. Simply pick her up and take her outside to encourage her to eliminate outside.

Remember that house training requires lots of patience and attention to detail. By creating a schedule, establishing a training-friendly outdoor environment and using a crate, your puppy should be on a course for successful house training.

BluePearl Veterinary Partners is located in Grand Rapids on the Medical Mile just East of Fuller. Click here to visit their website.

(© 2017 WZZM)