Pistons' Van Gundy stunned by reaction to Eastwood's adoption

CHICAGO - Outside the Quest Multisport facility, the NBA draft queries could wait.

The first topic of conversation with Detroit Pistons czar Stan Van Gundy late Friday afternoon was on Eastwood, the 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix the Van Gundy family adopted from a Harbor Springs animal shelter.

Van Gundy is amazed at how word of the act of kindness from his family has spread all over the world.

“Eastwood was in the Daily Mirror in London,” Van Gundy said incredulously while he waited for a car to carry him away from the last day of the NBA draft combine.

“ABC News two nights in a row, the nightly news. People Magazine, their online site. It’s been crazy.”

A pet adoption event found a home for more than 2,000 dogs and cats around the state, but Eastwood didn’t find a home because of a genetic defect in one of his hind legs and corrective surgery is costly.

The Van Gundy family heard about the event, but it was too late to participate.

But the family lost a 14-year-old dog late in the season, and at the urging of Van Gundy’s wife, Kim, they opened their home to Eastwood.

The story exploded. TV stations and news organizations picked up the story and the Van Gundy’s journey across the state to pick up Eastwood was well-chronicled.

A Twitter account called EastwoodVG has been set up and as of Saturday morning, had more than 1,600 followers. Van Gundy suspects the account has been activated by someone who is picking up information from the family’s social media activity.

Eastwood has adjusted well, but he does need face surgery eventually.

Not only is there the leg issue, he also is afflicted with a problem where his eyes constantly water. He has an appointment with an ophthalmologist Tuesday.

“He gets around fine, but you can see it,” Van Gundy said. At some point, not right away, at some point he is going to need some surgery.

“That’s the reason he wasn’t adopted because they were honest with people, it’s going to cost money.”

Stan's best friend.



Welcome to the Van Gundy family, Eastwood! pic.twitter.com/xkpO0P2GVH — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 9, 2017

