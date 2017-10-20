West Michigan dogs given VIP treatment at 3rd annual Day of the Dog

Smiling corgi with a party hat on. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's a tradition observed around world. And, this weekend people in West Michigan will take part in a local 'Day of The Dog' celebration.

This is the third year organizers have held the event in West Michigan. 'Day of the Dog' is a Nepali tradition known as Kukur Tihar. Dog given flower lei, colorful powder and other adornments. A Pleasant Dog owner, Jenn Gavin, says it is a perfect way to show man's best friend how much they are loved

"It is honoring the special relationship between Dog and people," she said "We will be joined by a host of fun vendors like Fido and Stitch, Zen Dog for pet massages, Urban Massage for people massages, Green Dog Photography and more."

There is no cost for the event. However, organizers ask that attendees bring bring a bag of dog food to benefit Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry or soft treats for the Kent County Animal Shelter.

"There really is a need and this will help a lot of Dog in our community,"said Gavin.

The third annual 'Day of The Dog' event is sponsored by A Pleasant Dog, Nature of the Dog, and Shaggy Pines.

It will be held at Shaggy Pines Dog Park, located at 3895 Cherry Lane Ave. SE in Ada. It takes place Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12 noon until 3 p.m.

Gavin says it is a kid-friendly event. Dog owners who wish to have their dogs off leash, and utilize that part of the park, must present vet records and pass a temperament test.

