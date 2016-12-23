What you need to know if you plan on gifting a pet this holiday season!

Carl and his sister, Callie, were adopted from the Humane Society after being found in a dumpster. (Photo: Kamady Rudd)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - What is more exciting than waking up Christmas morning to a new lifelong friend? Puppies, and kittens, are often gifted around the holidays, as well as throughout the year, and while it’s not a bad idea, it’s an idea that needs to be well thought out.

Dogs are transferred and dropped off at the Humane Society of West Michigan throughout the year. There are almost certainly better days ahead for these dogs. But the situation must be scary at first. When they come through the admitting doors, the staff goes through a routine.

"We scan them first, make sure they don’t have a microchip," said Namike Ota-Noveskey, the Director of Animal Care and Behavior for the Humane Society of West Michigan.

"If they do have a chip we can try and trace the owner. If they don’t have anything, no ID, no tag, nothing that leads to the owner, then we hold them for a certain number of days."

At that time, the dogs are vaccinated, given a heartworm and flea prevention as a precaution. The staff then observes the behavior of the dog. Hoping to provide a realistic picture for the best suited environment for that particular dog.

"This is a shelter, not a home. So, we can’t accurately predict how they might do in the home. We do the best we can in trying to figure out what they like," said Ota-Noveskey.

A lot of planning and preparation goes into getting a pet. The same should go into gifting one.

"Gifting a pet in essence, not a bad idea at all. It’s a myth that it’s a bad idea," said Trudy Jeffers, the Executive Director of the Humane Society of West Michigan. "This is a long term commitment. You really need to know that the person you’re gifting a pet to that that’s something they want, they can afford, that they have the right environment for, and are open to it.

While holidays run side by side with surprises, the Human Society suggests turning the whole process into the gift.

"Roll that surprise into coming here and meeting the animal prior and have all the family involved. It can be just as special as on Christmas day or some other holiday," said Jeffers.

Also, a trip to the humane society could put things in a different perspective for a future pet owner.

"Often folks come into just see the puppies. It really draws folks into us, we really appreciate that. But, it also leads to other adoptions, we find that correlation all the time," said Jeffers.

