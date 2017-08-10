WZZM
Zeeland hosting 12th annual Dogarama this weekend!

Dogarama coming to Zeeland, part 1

Kamady Rudd, WZZM 8:59 AM. EDT August 10, 2017

ZEELAND, MICH. - The Zeeland Community is hosting the 12th annual Dogarama Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 &12!

This years show will feature a competition between amateur and veteran dogs of all ages who can participate in the Air Dog Show.

The first competition is Friday night from 5 to 7 p.m., the second is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Amateurs entrance fee is $10, while competitors are $20. Small to large dogs are welcome, it's only asked that the dogs are able to swim.

In addition to the Air Dog Show, there will be contests such as "master-dog look alike," "cutest puppy," "cutest adult dog" and many more!

