Zeeland hosting 12th annual Dogarama this weekend!

Zeeland is hosting their 12th annual Dogarama! They've upped the anty with this years show and added a Dog Air Show!

ZEELAND, MICH. - The Zeeland Community is hosting the 12th annual Dogarama Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 &12!

This years show will feature a competition between amateur and veteran dogs of all ages who can participate in the Air Dog Show.

The first competition is Friday night from 5 to 7 p.m., the second is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Amateurs entrance fee is $10, while competitors are $20. Small to large dogs are welcome, it's only asked that the dogs are able to swim.

In addition to the Air Dog Show, there will be contests such as "master-dog look alike," "cutest puppy," "cutest adult dog" and many more!

