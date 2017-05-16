'RompHim' is the new summer outfit for men

Courtesy: ACED Design, creator of the Original RompHim™ (Photo: ACED Design)

Men could be sporting a new style this summer that will likely turn a few heads.

The RompHim is a romper designed just for guys. ACED Design in Chicago is hoping men will flock to what they believe will be the outfit of the summer.

It isn't even in full production yet, but it has already created a lot of buzz. With 28 days still to go on KickStarter, the project has exceeded its $10,000 goal by $68,000.

So, what is a RompHim anyway?

It's basically a onesie for grown men. Still a little confused? Think of it this way: shirt and shorts in one.

© 2017 KING-TV