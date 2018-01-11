2 Sam's Club locations to close in Michigan

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

MICHIGAN - Multiple Sam's Club locations are closing across the country.

WZZM 13 has learned two of those are in Michigan: 340 E. Edgewood, Lansing and 32625 Northwestern Hwy., Farmington Hills.

The company is responded to questions via Twitter.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

The Lansing closing will effect 172 employees and 153 employees will lose their jobs at the Farmington Hills location. Both stores will close their entire facilities on January 26.

The news comes the same day that Walmart, the owner and operator of Sam's Club, announced that it would raise minimum pay for its employees to $11.

