WZZM
Close

2 Sam's Club locations to close in Michigan

Sarah Sell, WZZM 4:00 PM. EST January 11, 2018

MICHIGAN - Multiple Sam's Club locations are closing across the country. 

WZZM 13 has learned two of those are in Michigan:  340 E. Edgewood, Lansing and 32625 Northwestern Hwy., Farmington Hills. 

The company is responded to questions via Twitter.  

The Lansing closing will effect 172 employees and 153 employees will lose their jobs at the Farmington Hills location. Both stores will close their entire facilities on January 26. 

The news comes the same day that Walmart, the owner and operator of Sam's Club, announced that it would raise minimum pay for its employees to $11.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV

WZZM

Multiple Sam's Club stores close without notice across nation

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories