Six tips for running through winter

Man running in the woods, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Winter running is not for the weak of heart.

Amid snow closings and blizzard warnings, individuals are gearing up to hit the streets for a run.Those who run in the frigid cold do it not only for exercise but for the love of the run. Are you wondering how to survive the next months of bitter cold?

Here are some tips on how to survive (and enjoy) winter running.

Run with a partner for motivation.

If you struggle with finding motivation to head out for a run on a summer day, running with a friend will be a must to get you out the door. The accountability of knowing someone is counting on you can be enough to break the urge to hit the snooze button.

Focus on form, not what your watch says.

Running in the snow is similar to running in quicksand. You wouldn’t expect yourself to break personal records while sinking in the mud so why would you expect it in freezing weather? Use the snow and wind as strengthening tools. Focus on quality, not quantity.

Layers are your best friends.

Swap the single thick jacket for two or three thinner but tighter layers. Start with a warm next-to-skin layer, preferably made of merino wool or another type of warm wicking fabric, then add an insulating mid layer - something warm but free of cotton. Top it off with a breathable but windproof final layer, perhaps a polyester jacket with nylon covering the front and back, to protect you from the wind. Expect to start your run slightly chilly but within a few minutes be perfectly comfortable.

Take time to enjoy the snow.

There is more to the Midwest than the cold. Try venturing off your normal route and explore Michigan’s trails. Stop to take pictures of winter creations you pass by.

Wear bright clothes and use reflectors.

With snow and ice, it takes longer for drivers to stop and avoid runners. Switch out your white hat or headband for one that is yellow, green or red - something simple that can increase the chance of being seen without buying a new wardrobe. Don't save reflective vests for night-time use only, when the roads are slippery and the snow is falling, the middle of the day can be just as dangerous as midnight.

Don't forget to rest.

The number of races in winter and early spring is minimal compared to the amount in summer and fall. Take the winter to rest, cross train and work on form, that way when it comes time to put in the long miles, your body is ready.

As Michiganders, we can't do anything about the weather. There is no magic switch we can hit to make the summer weather return. As runners, though, we can turn a frigid blustery day into a winter adventure.

Lansing State Journal