Special Olympics fall games in Michigan

The Special Olympics fall games took place near Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 30.

This is the fourth year for the event, and over 1,700 people took part in the games, which included flag football, cycling, golf and softball.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, the games will conclude with kayaking at Eastern Michigan University's boathouse in Ypsilanti and soccer at Independence Park in Canton.

