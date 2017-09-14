Star Wars fan group founder at GrandCon

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you ever see a platoon of Star Wars stormtroopers marching in a parade, or spot Darth Vader greeting sick kids at a children's hospital, you'll know who to thank.

Albin Johnson started an international volunteer organization that turned a love for a sci-fi movie franchise into a movement for good will and fun.

That organization is the 501st Legion, and Albin Johnson joined us on WZZM 13 news at 5p.m.

Along with the man who brought him to town, Brian Lenz, who's running this weekend's GrandCon gaming convention at DeVos place in Grand Rapids.



►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV